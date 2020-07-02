93-year-old Michigan WWII veteran beats COVID-19

A 93-year-old Michigan man lived through the depression and fought in World War II. Now, his latest victory is beating COVID-19.

“He sounds good, he’s alert, it’s been a long whole of up and downs,” said Mitch Urbain, Robert Urbain’s son.

A sign of relief from Mitch who just watched his dad, Robert, a 93-year-old WWII veteran battle the coronavirus for two and a half months and win.

“I’m so glad that he’s able to get through this and get the chance to see him face-to-face again, were looking forward to that,” said Mitch.

Robert, who made a miraculous recovery, has lived through tough times.

“He went through the Depression, he was a World War II vet, he’s tough as nails,” said Mitch.

But it’s been just the past few months that’s been the most challenging.

Before contracting COVID-19, Robert fell off a ladder and was rushed into hip surgery.

“During that time of the surgery, he had a heart attack. He recovered from all of that including blood clots that appeared from the heart attack,” said Mitch.

While a happy ending now for a moment in time, Mitch believed he’d have to live life without his dad by his side.

“There was a couple times he actually had called and thought that he was not going to be there in the morning. It was pretty serious,” said Mitch.

But through what his son calls stubbornness, a support system just a window away and round-the-clock care, Robert isn’t done living life

“He’s anxious to get into his car and head to the cemetery and see Mom and cut his grass again,” said Mitch.