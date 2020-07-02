Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

93-year-old Michigan WWII veteran beats COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A 93-year-old Michigan man lived through the depression and fought in World War II. Now, his latest victory is beating COVID-19.

“He sounds good, he’s alert, it’s been a long whole of up and downs,” said Mitch Urbain, Robert Urbain’s son.

A sign of relief from Mitch who just watched his dad, Robert, a 93-year-old WWII veteran battle the coronavirus for two and a half months and win.

“I’m so glad that he’s able to get through this and get the chance to see him face-to-face again, were looking forward to that,” said Mitch.

Robert, who made a miraculous recovery, has lived through tough times.

“He went through the Depression, he was a World War II vet, he’s tough as nails,” said Mitch.

But it’s been just the past few months that’s been the most challenging.

Before contracting COVID-19, Robert fell off a ladder and was rushed into hip surgery.

“During that time of the surgery, he had a heart attack. He recovered from all of that including blood clots that appeared from the heart attack,” said Mitch.

While a happy ending now for a moment in time, Mitch believed he’d have to live life without his dad by his side.

“There was a couple times he actually had called and thought that he was not going to be there in the morning. It was pretty serious,” said Mitch.

But through what his son calls stubbornness, a support system just a window away and round-the-clock care, Robert isn’t done living life

“He’s anxious to get into his car and head to the cemetery and see Mom and cut his grass again,” said Mitch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hazen Astros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Astros Baseball"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on what's to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on what's to come"

Watford City Tornado Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Tornado Shelters"

Heartview New App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartview New App"

Corn Rootworm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corn Rootworm"

Isaak Motion Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Hearing"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Bismarck Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Shooting"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss