Amazon to Raise Wages Temporarily

Amazon employees struggling to fulfill orders of people in home isolation will get a temporary pay raise.

Warehouse workers who put in overtime will get twice their hourly pay. That’s instead of the company’s usual time-and-a-half policy.

The change is scheduled to run until May 9th at least. Amazon is also raising wages by two dollars an hour, at least into April.

Four senators wrote a letter to Amazon, hoping to find out how the company is keeping workers safe. That’s as they forego their own social distancing to help customers remain at home.