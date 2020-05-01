Bismarck restaurant and bar owner not opening just yet

Coronavirus
Even though bars and restaurants across the state are opening their doors not everyone is ready, just yet.

After being closed for more than a month, The CraftCade and Laughing Sun Brewing Company owners say they’re going to hold off on opening their doors this weekend.

With new guidelines, they want to use the next few days to prepare their staff for all the new changes.

For instance, they will need a designated person to sanitize the self-serve beer area and the arcade games over at CraftCade.

“We also want to make sure that we have enough time to get masks, which a lot of that stuff is on back order. We’re getting more hand sanitizer. We’re getting wipes. That’s really important, especially for the games and self pour beer over at craftsmen. All these things to kind of gear takes a little bit of time. And after we sat down with the leadership team and the rest of the staff we all felt that it was kind of rushing it to be able to open Friday,” shared the owner, Colton Shoulton.

The doors will open Monday, but they want to make sure it’s a safe environment for customers and employees.

