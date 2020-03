As the number of confirmed cases in North Dakota climbs, the capital city’s public library is closing to the public.

In a statement to KX News Thursday morning, Kevin R. Tengesdal with the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library announced the indefinite closure of the library, “to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.” The closure starts Friday, March 20th.

Online resources will still be made available, and late fees will not accrue during the period of closure.