Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Blood Banks Plea for Young Donors to Help with Shortage

FARGO, N.D.– A call to action for blood donors has been working in North Dakota, but not in the way blood banks want.

Staff at Vitalant tell us, because they lost their mobile blood banks, they’ve been in a critical shortage since the pandemic erupted in the U.S.

In the last few weeks, they’ve had a call to action to any able donors to donate to save lives during this crisis. The number of donors has more than doubled since then, but the blood bank says the people donating are the ones who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“We’re still seeing the older than average donor coming out a lot of times, which that bothers me a little bit because I want to keep them as safe as we possibly can, and keeping them out of going anywhere in the community is kind of our goal,” explained Vitalant Community Ambassador Jennifer Bredahl.

They’re looking for donors that are at least 16-years-old with permission from a parent – all the way to 40-years-old, to call and make an appointment.

