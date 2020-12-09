Burgum expected to decide whether to extend mask mandate

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. After months of resisting ordering the people of North Dakota to wear masks and limit the size of gatherings, the state’s Republican governor has relented in an effort to stem a coronavirus surge that is among the worst in the U.S. Gov. Burgum’s executive order Friday night, Nov. 13, 2020, came as a surprise. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to decide whether to extend an executive order that requires people wear masks and limits the size of gatherings.

The State Health Officer’s order expires Sunday.

Burgum had previously resisted such an order until last month, but relented after increased pressure from health care professionals.

Since the order has gone into effect, North Dakota has dropped from first to 10th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Officials said there were 16 new deaths and 473 new coronavirus infections in the last day,