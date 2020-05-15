Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burgum says controlling hotspot is weeks away

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issues budget guidelines to North Dakota state agencies for the 2021-23 biennium at a press briefing on Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at the state capitol in Bismarck, N.D.. Gov. Burgum was joined at the briefing by Office of Management & Budget director Joe Morrissette. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says it’s likely going to take weeks to control the spread of the coronavirus in the Fargo metropolitan area, noting difficulties finding contact tracers and reaching people in certain neighborhoods.

Cass County, which includes Fargo, leads the state with 1,032 positive COVID-19 tests, including 43 new cases reported by health officials on Friday.

Burgum last week assigned a task force to spearhead new testing, tracing and isolation strategies for the county.

Burgum says 250 people were recently invited to participate in contact tracing in Fargo and 78 showed up. He says those issues can be fixed with communication and personal responsibility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lions Basketball Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Basketball Canceled"

Bismarck Sandlot Early Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Sandlot Early Games"

Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis"

Northern Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Testing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Restaurant in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant in Mandan"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15"

MSA United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSA United Way"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/15"

Friday's forecast: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures"

Dance Studio Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance Studio Open"

Hettinger Scranton Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Scranton Track"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

DSU Plans for Fall Semester

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Plans for Fall Semester"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Amusement Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amusement Park"

Peacock Alley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peacock Alley"

Ballot Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Tips"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge