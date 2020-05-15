Burgum says controlling hotspot is weeks away

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issues budget guidelines to North Dakota state agencies for the 2021-23 biennium at a press briefing on Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at the state capitol in Bismarck, N.D.. Gov. Burgum was joined at the briefing by Office of Management & Budget director Joe Morrissette. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says it’s likely going to take weeks to control the spread of the coronavirus in the Fargo metropolitan area, noting difficulties finding contact tracers and reaching people in certain neighborhoods.

Cass County, which includes Fargo, leads the state with 1,032 positive COVID-19 tests, including 43 new cases reported by health officials on Friday.

Burgum last week assigned a task force to spearhead new testing, tracing and isolation strategies for the county.

Burgum says 250 people were recently invited to participate in contact tracing in Fargo and 78 showed up. He says those issues can be fixed with communication and personal responsibility.