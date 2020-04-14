Burgum: State has hospital beds available to handle virus

Live Now
FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the North Dakota legislature in Bismarck. Burgum announced plans to seek reelection in 2020 on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. In a video announcement on YouTube, Burgum highlights accomplishments since he and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford took office three years ago. The 63-year-old Republican says North Dakota is headed in the right direction with increased employment and higher wages. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Gov. Doug Burgum has expressed optimism that North Dakota has the existing hospital bed capacity to handle coronavirus patients.

And Burgum says the state has prepared for “worst-case scenarios” if a huge and unexpected spike of cases occurs.

As of Tuesday, Burgum said there were 13 patients who were hospitalized in North Dakota with COVID-19. He says the patients are occupying less than 1% of the 2,000 beds available in current medical facilities around the state.

North Dakota officials reported 10 news cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Nine people have died from the virus but no new deaths were reported Tuesday.

