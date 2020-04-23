Live Now
Can I get the coronavirus from my pet?

Can you get the coronavirus from your pet? Authorities say there’s no evidence animals are spreading the virus to people.

A tiger recently tested positive for the virus at New York City’s Bronx Zoo, and officials believe the animal got it from a sick zookeeper. Since then, two cats in different homes in New York have tested positive and likely caught the virus from people in their household or neighborhood.

More research is needed to determine how the coronavirus affects animals. If you’re sick, health experts recommend staying away from furry companions as a precaution. 

