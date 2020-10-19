Canada-U.S. border closure extended again

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y., President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-Essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S.-Canada border closure has been extended for another month as both countries work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said restrictions will remain in place until at least Nov. 21.

“Update on our border: We’ve extended the measures in place at the Canada-U.S. border by another 30 days,” Trudeau tweeted. “Nonessential travel remains restricted until at least November 21st.”

The announcement comes days after Trudeau said in an interview that the border would remain shut down until the U.S. has the pandemic under control.

“The U.S. is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders,” he told “Smart Start,” which airs on Canada’s Global Television Network. “We will continue to make sure that Canadian safety is top of mind when we move forward. We see the cases in the United States and elsewhere around the world, and we need to continue to keep these border controls in place.”

According to the Canadian government, the country reported nearly 31,000 new cases and 372 deaths in the past two weeks. Cumulatively, it has had more than 193,000 cases and nearly 9,750 deaths.

Agreements to limit recreational travel between the U.S. and Canada were first established in March and have been renewed every month since.