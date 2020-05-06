Cases of coronavirus in several North Dakota long term care facilities

We continue our COVID-19 North Dakota Watch, as positive coronavirus cases in long term care facilities have been piling up across the state.

This past week, Elmcroft Assisted Living Facility in Minot reported three cases and St. Gabriel’s Community in Bismarck reported that two employees tested positive.

Now, two separate Mandan facilities are seeing positive cases as well.

Miller Pointe nursing home is reporting five positive tests, and Sunset Drive Rehabilitation Center has had a total of 10 people test positive.

St. Gabriel’s Community confirmed all of their residents tested negative and the two employees are currently home in quarantine.

They say that they continue to work with the North Dakota Department of Health to ensure they implement all of the recommended precautions to prevent any more cases.