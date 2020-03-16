CDC Recommends Events that Consist of 50+ People Be Canceled

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new standards for mass gatherings today.

The CDC recommends that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the country.

Officials say large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 through travelers who attend and introduce the virus to new communities.

Examples of mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.