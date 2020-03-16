Breaking News
Governor announces K-12 closures for 5 days in North Dakota
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

CDC Recommends Events that Consist of 50+ People Be Canceled

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new standards for mass gatherings today.

The CDC recommends that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the country.

Officials say large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 through travelers who attend and introduce the virus to new communities.

Examples of mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

TSA More Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "TSA More Sanitizer"

Amateur Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amateur Hockey"

Trump - "Stop Buying"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump - "Stop Buying""

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday CDC on Gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday CDC on Gatherings"

ND School Presser

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND School Presser"

Robert one Minute 3-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one Minute 3-15"

CHI Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Policy"

Hostfest Suspending Tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest Suspending Tickets"

Starbucks To-Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks To-Go"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge