CDC recommends men shave their beards to protect against coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Face masks and respirators are being used around the world in an effort to combat the massive global spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The CDC cautions that facial hair can interfere with those devices.

A CDC infographic displays dozens of styles, showing which ones are compatible with masks and respirators.

Some types of facial hair can keep the exhalation valve from working properly, according to health officials.

Styles such as side whiskers, handlebar mustaches, and several others are okay, but styles such as mutton chops and full beards are not recommended.

Things like goatees and villain mustache are okay, with caution.

The main idea is that the hair should not cross the respirator sealing surface.

Take a look at the infographic below:

CDC: Facial Hairstyles and Filtering Facepiece RespiratorsDownload

Infographic: CDC

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26"

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow"

MINOT FIRE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MINOT FIRE UPDATE"

Class A Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Basketball"

Class B Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Girls Basketball"

Hazen Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Boys Bball"

UMary Women's Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Women's Bball"

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Mischief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Mischief"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Hope for Haiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for Haiti"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Coronavirus Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Impacts"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Teacher Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Shortage"

Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge