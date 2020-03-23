Cleaning Your Workspace the Right Way, at Home or at the Office

FARGO, N.D.– Whether you work from home or still go to the office, the CDC has tips to make sure you’re cleaning your workspace the right way.

They recommend wiping down everything you or your coworkers touch before and after a shift.

Surfaces you’re cleaning should be wet for 3 to 5 minutes after you’re done wiping. They say keyboards and computer mice usually attract lots of germs, which is something people in the metro are taking extra care of.

“It’s something that feels kind of ominous, and we just want to make sure that we’re protecting each other and ourselves,” shared Sales Executive April Leinen.

Recent studies done by health experts show the average desk has about 400 times more germs than a toilet seat.