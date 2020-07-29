Coming shortly: Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 community briefing

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is teaming up with local community health leaders for a community briefing Wednesday regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the Burleigh-Morton County region.

The briefing starts at 3:00 p.m. in the Tom Baker Meeting Room at the City County Building on 221 North Fifth Street in Bismarck.

The event will be broadcast live through the KX News website — follow this link to watch the briefing.

Local community health leaders taking part in the community briefing include:

Renae Moch, Director, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health

Erin Ourada, Administrator, Custer Health, Mandan

Kurt R. Schley, President, CHI St. Alexius Health

Michael LeBeau, President, Sanford Health, Bismarck

More information is also available at www.bismarcknd.gov/95/public-health.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 28, bringing the statewide total to 6,227.

Of the new cases, 27 were in Burleigh County and 9 were in Morton County, or 42 percent of the new cases.

In terms of all positive COVID-19 tests to date, Burleigh County (866 cases) and Morton County (252 cases) together account for 18 percent of all positives statewide through July 28.

Two new deaths were reported: A man in his 80s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions, and a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 102 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 5,087 people are considered recovered from the 6,227 positive cases, an increase of 130 people from July 27.

This means there are actually 1,038 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 28, the highest since testing began March 11.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

39 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 28, up 4 from July 27. A total of 351 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

All of North Dakota’s 53 counties have now reported cases of COVID-19.