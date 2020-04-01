Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST/8 CST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Congress is working out details on phase-four of the economic aid package, another state makes the decision to close schools for the rest of the year, and other updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, we have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Whiting Petroleum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whiting Petroleum"

Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1"

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS"

Significant snow for some while others will see only rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Significant snow for some while others will see only rain"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Workforce Coordnation Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordnation Center"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge