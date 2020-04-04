‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 3, 2020

Coronavirus
Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST/8 CST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Tonight, there are new CDC recommendations on face masking but President Trump says he’s not wearing one, the New England Patriots deliver the masks they got in China, the nationwide battle for PPE escalates, and other updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Friday, April 3, 2020, we have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

