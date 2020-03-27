Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 26, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

by: Nancy Krause

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Tonight Americans are one step closer to getting a check from the government — we have the latest from Washington. We’re also hearing from a teenager coronavirus patient who tell us what the symptoms are like and why even young people should take this seriously.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Thursday, March 26, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Rugby Doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Doctor"

Sale Barn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sale Barn"

Online Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Sales"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26"

Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend"

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Law Enforcement Adapts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Adapts"

MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing"

Cell Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell Service"

Washington Teacher Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Teacher Parade"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge