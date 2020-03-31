Coronavirus
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST/8 CST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

by: WPRI 12 Staff

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

The ink’s not dry on the $2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill, but lawmakers are already working on the next installment.  Plus, tips on how to enjoy time outside, while following social distancing guidelines and other updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Monday, March 30, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

