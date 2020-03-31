Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 31, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST/8 CST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

A federal agency stepping in to create more beds for Coronavirus patients. Plus, details on an executive order aimed at helping those struggling financially, and other updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, we have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Weddings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31"

Today is the last warm day of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today is the last warm day of the week"

Flower Shops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shops"

Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go"

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"

Calling 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling 911"

Prayer Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Group"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge