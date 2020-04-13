Coronavirus Split Family of Five Up For Three Weeks

A Bismarck family is speaking out about how COVID-19 affected everyone in the household.

KX spoke with the mother of one of the first young adults, under 30, that tested positive in the state.

Shannon McQuade-Ely’s daughter was in the middle of studying abroad in Spain, when the pandemic began to spread across the world.

“She’s disappointed that her study abroad experience, was the time of her life was cut short,” shares McQuade-Ely.

Samantha Clark was one of the first people to test positive for Coronavirus in the state of North Dakota.

Clark traveled 72 hours from Spain to get back home, as soon as she was in Bismarck her mother and twin sister took her directly to the doctor.

“That’s what makes it so scary is the unknown on how you get it and what, if you’re going to be symptomatic, highly symptomatic or not symptomatic at all. And that’s what was weird about it in our case. She just wasn’t symptomatic at all,” shares McQuade-Ely.

This positive test broke the family of 5 up for three weeks.

Father and son had to stay in a hotel, as mom and twin sisters Samantha and Cameron quarantined for three weeks.

“The next 72 hours, she was fine. Symptom free, fever free, without a fever reducer. And that is when Cameron and my quarantine was able to start, after 72 hours of Samantha being symptom free,” explains McQuade-Ely.

Throughout the three weeks of not being able to leave their home friends and family practiced social distancing by leaving takeout, groceries and activities on their porch to help the three women through this difficult time.

“When we were quarantined for three weeks, the outpouring of love from friends was really really special. Makes me want to choke up a little bit. You know we really have great friends and great community in Bismarck-Mandan. There’s no doubt about that,” shares McQuade-Ely.

The family of five decided to show their gratitude by having mom dress up in a bunny suit.

They dropped off care packages to those who helped them get through those three difficult weeks.

As our state officials have mentioned, rumors spread quickly surrounding the pandemic, and Samantha dealt with her fair share.

She was not even in Bismarck yet, when people started calling her mom, asking why Samantha was at a local bar.

This is a great reminder to use extra care and compassion and not spread rumors during this already difficult time.