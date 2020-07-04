COVID-19: Five Americans denied entry to Italy due to new EU travel restrictions

Five American tourists who flew by private jet to the Mediterranean island of Sardinia were refused entry to Italy on Wednesday due to new EU travel restrictions on countries with high coronavirus infection rates, police told CNN.

They were trying to skirt the regulations the European Union put forth when they opened their external borders on July 1. The U.S. is not on the safe list, therefore it is not legal for Americans to go to Italy for anything but essential travel.

They were traveling with people from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Germany and from Italy, and they worked for about 14 hours to try to find a solution.

The family, which included three children, was not able to enter the country and went on their way to England.