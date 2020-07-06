COVID-19 odds: Here is your risk of getting the virus in various activities

Coronavirus
by: Kate Winkle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Going to a bar tops the list of activities that put people — even those wearing masks — most at risk for getting COVID-19, according to a new chart the Texas Medical Association is sharing with doctors to better inform their patients.

The chart ranks common activities from 1 (low risk) to 10 (high risk). Low-risk activities include opening the mail (1), getting takeout from a restaurant (2) or pumping gas (2).

Going to a bar (9), attending a religious service with more than 500 people (9) and going to a sports stadium (9) are all considered high risk. Within the past few weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order shutting down bars again, after he said they contributed to increased coronavirus cases. His latest executive order requires people in counties with more than 20 active cases to wear a mask.

COVID-19 risk chart (Texas Medical Association Photo)
COVID-19 risk chart (Texas Medical Association Photo)

TMA’s COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Diseases created the chart, “based on input from the physician members of the task force and the committee, who worked from the assumption that – no matter the activity – participants were taking as many safety precautions as they can,” according to a post on its website.

The TMA told doctors to keep reminding patients, “that no matter what they do, it’s best if they stay home if possible, wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of distance when they have to go out, and practice safe hand hygiene.”

