COVID-19 Watch: A Look at the Numbers Nationwide

Cases of the coronavirus continue to expand across the country, at an alarming rate.

The national Centers for Disease Control puts the total at 33,276 cases, and the death toll is now at 417.

We updated these numbers at 10:00 Sunday night.

In fact, today in Michigan, over 250 new cases were confirmed today.

Closer to home here in North Dakota, we’re also seeing our number rise. The state Department of Health says two new cases were confirmed today, one in Burleigh County and another in Pierce County.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 30.