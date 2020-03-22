Doctors Shift Strategy in Coronavirus Testing

(CNN)– The number of coronavirus cases is rising across the U.S. There are now more than 25,000 confirmed cases and at least 300 deaths.

Meanwhile, doctors in two of the country’s largest cities are changing their testing strategy, and the President’s coronavirus task force is backing that shift.

Tens of thousands of people have been tested, and now some doctors are signaling a shift in their testing strategy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said today, “Not every single person in the U.S. needs to get tested.”

Health officials in New York City and Los Angeles are now recommending doctors avoid testing patients, except in cases where the result would significantly change treatment.

“When you go in to get tested, you’re consuming personal protective equipment, masks, and gowns,” Dr. Fauci explained.

This comes as health care workers are sounding the alarm, saying medical supplies like masks and gloves are starting to run out.

“We absolutely feel like we’re in this alone. As doctors, nurses, paramedics, and even hospitals,” shared Emergency Physician Dr. Megan Ranney.

The White House coronavirus task force says those much-needed supplies are on the way.

“HHS just placed an order for hundreds of millions of N95 masks that will be made available to health care providers across the country,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, President Trump is urging Americans to heed warnings from federal health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus.

He added, “Every American has a role to play in defending our nation from this invisible horrible enemy.”

On Saturday, more than one-fifth of Americans were under orders to stay home. That’s about 75-million people in Connecticut, Illinois, New York, and California, where authorities say only essential workers are allowed away from home.

“Stay at home and save lives… It’s a time of shared national sacrifice,” urged the President.

Vice President Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for coronavirus Saturday.

A staff member in Pence’s office tested positive this week, prompting the second couple to find out if they were infected.