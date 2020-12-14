Coronavirus
Dr. Avish Nagpal is the first person in North Dakota to receive coronavirus vaccine

Dr. Avish Nagpal, an infectious disease specialist who has been treating COVID-19 patients at Sanford Health in Fargo, N.D., receives the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine given in North Dakota on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The hospital was the first to receive the vaccine in the state and started giving shots to frontline workers in COVID units, intensive care units and emergency departments. North Dakota has been among the worst states in the nation for virus outbreaks. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has received its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine and quickly set about giving it to hospital workers on the front lines of the fight against the disease.

With a countdown of “3-2-1,” Sanford Health nurse Melodi Krank on Monday injected the vaccine into the left arm of Dr. Avish Nagpal, an infectious disease specialist who was the first person in the state to receive it.

Afterward, Nagpal held up a vaccine vial to a round of applause from Sanford staff members who had gathered in the back of the room.

The arrival of the vaccine was a welcome sight in North Dakota, which has had one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country in recent months.

