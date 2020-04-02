Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Executive orders remove week-long wait for unemployment benefits & extend business closings to April 20

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected.

That was Governor Burgum’s message Wednesday as he began his daily briefing before announcing two new executive orders.

The first removes the mandatory one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

For every state that waives that mandate, the federal government will pay that first week.

For those who filed between March 14 and today, their first week will be retroactively paid.

“Even as someone who believes in free markets and believes in a conservative approach from a fiscal standpoint, this is different in terms of the responsibility the government has because we’ve asked businesses to close and I think we got a step up in helping out those businesses and their employees,” said Burgum.

“That’s why I think it’s important that the federal government really look, they’re looking very generously at unemployment and I hope they’ll continue to look at shoring up the unemployment insurance accounts.”

The second executive order was an amendment to the others Burgum signed in recent weeks -extending the closure of certain businesses from April 6th to April 20th.

Burgum said he will re-visit this and announce any changes on or before April 15, so that businesses can prepare.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Online Grocery Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Grocery Surge"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Whiting Petroleum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whiting Petroleum"

Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1"

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS"

Significant snow for some while others will see only rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Significant snow for some while others will see only rain"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge