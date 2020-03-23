Families Discuss How to Keep from Going Stir Crazy

FARGO, N.D.– As families continue to self-distance to curb the spread of Coronavirus, research says it’s important to keep fun activities on the agenda to keep from going stir crazy.

A study from Harvard Medical School found something as simple as playing a board game or doing a puzzle can stimulate the brain and improve your mood.

Exercise also helps. Some of our viewers are doing at-home yoga to keep calm.

Parents we spoke to today tell us it’s easy to just sit on the couch and watch TV or play video games, but screen time should still be kept to a minimum.

“Locking down their iPads after about an hour of use, and kicking them outside in the garage and playing a game, now today we’re out on the bikes for a few hours and playing on the playground,” shared parent Chris Perlichek.

He says you can also try your hand at Do-It-Yourself art projects to get those creative juices flowing.

While some choose yoga inside, others were taking advantage of the above-freezing temps outside by heading to the park to get active.

Many decided to take a walk along the trails, while others hit the jungle gym. Some decided to have some fun at home on the trampoline.

Families tell us they were tired of being cooped up at home, so they decided to get some fresh air.

“So we take advantage of it now, get out in the nice temperatures and just have fun, interact, keep minimal social distance between family members but we know it’s important if we go out into the community into a store or something,” shared resident Matt Sletto, as he was enjoying the outdoors.

According to the National Institutes of Health, being outside for 15 minutes a day is enough to relieve anxiety or depression.