Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

First Lady Kathryn Burgum urges those in need to utilize behavioral health resources

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At Thursday’s daily briefing, Governor Burgum emotionally thanked his wife for her support as he welcomed her to speak on recovery during these trying times.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum said it’s easy for all of us to feel alone and isolated – and especially for those who struggle with behavioral health issues.

She encouraged the use of social media, FaceTime, writing eachother notes — because staying connected is more critical now, than ever — and now is the time to share gratitude, empathy, and compassion.

“So remember that we’re all in this together, and the most important thing that I can do, that we all can do, is to reach out to people that we know that might be struggling,” the First Lady said, “or maybe just to people that you haven’t talked to in a long time, to make a connection.”

She said, “social distancing does not mean social disconnection,” and laid out resources available to North Dakotans.

She urged those who need help – or may think they could possibly need help – to call Recovery Talk, 1-844-448-2558 or visit Recovery Reinvented’s special COVID-19 resources page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Small Business Loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Loans"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prom"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Drive Up Notary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Up Notary"

Mandan Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Officers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"

Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come"

2 Mighty Missouri VO

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Mighty Missouri VO"

Homebody Hero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homebody Hero"

Library Videos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Videos"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Families Adapting to Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families Adapting to Home"

Guardianship Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship Cases"

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge