First Lady Kathryn Burgum urges those in need to utilize behavioral health resources

At Thursday’s daily briefing, Governor Burgum emotionally thanked his wife for her support as he welcomed her to speak on recovery during these trying times.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum said it’s easy for all of us to feel alone and isolated – and especially for those who struggle with behavioral health issues.



She encouraged the use of social media, FaceTime, writing eachother notes — because staying connected is more critical now, than ever — and now is the time to share gratitude, empathy, and compassion.

“So remember that we’re all in this together, and the most important thing that I can do, that we all can do, is to reach out to people that we know that might be struggling,” the First Lady said, “or maybe just to people that you haven’t talked to in a long time, to make a connection.”

She said, “social distancing does not mean social disconnection,” and laid out resources available to North Dakotans.

She urged those who need help – or may think they could possibly need help – to call Recovery Talk, 1-844-448-2558 or visit Recovery Reinvented’s special COVID-19 resources page.