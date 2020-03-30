Gov. Burgum update on COVID-19 response, other topics at 4:00 p.m.

Gov. Doug Burgum will hold his daily media briefing at 4:00 p.m.m today to discuss the latest developments regarding COVID-19 in North Dakota and related topics.

You can join the session live on the KX News website.

Joining Burgum will be North Dakota senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, who will provide more information on the recent coronavirus relief legislation (CARES Act) recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.

Earlier today, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed a second death from the CO)VID-19 virus, a woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

Last week, a Cass County man in his 90s became North Dakota’s first confirmed death from COVID-19.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the health department this morning, bringing the state total to 109.

The health department has been updating its numbers twice a day. This afternoon, shortly before the governor speaks, the department is expected to update more numbers from today’s testing.