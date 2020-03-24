Governor orders seasonal load restrictions lifted on ND highways during COVID-19 emergency

In a move meant to “minimize disruption of the supply chain during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Governor Doug Burgum has signed an executive order to temporarily lift load restrictions on state highways in North Dakota.

The executive order means that trucks will not need to adhere to weight restrictions that are typically put in place by the Department of Transportation to protect roads during the spring thaw.

The Governor announced the order during his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday.

In a press statement, NDDOT Director Bill Panos says his department “has developed a daily inspection process to ensure our roadways are not damaged as a result of lifting seasonal load restrictions.”

“Many other statewide programs to protect roads and manage the size and weight of trucks on the highways, remain in effect throughout North Dakota,” Panos continued.

To learn more about load restrictions in North Dakota, click here.