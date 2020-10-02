Coronavirus
Health officials concerned with similarity of symptoms between flu and COVID-19 as flu season approaches

Flu season is nearly here and health officials are concerned because influenza and COVID-19 have similar symptoms.

KX News spoke with an epidemiologist with the North Dakota Department of Health, who says the similarity between the two can cause some issues with determining whether or not people should quarantine.

Another concern is hospitalizations.

Hospitals are already close to capacity due to the pandemic but numbers could rise even higher, thanks to the flu.

“We’re going to need tests regardless if you’re vaccinated or not to see if you have COVID versus flu. But it might lessen the time you’re spent in the hospital. It might decrease the severity of illness so you might not end up on a ventilator,” said Jenny Galbraith, epidemiologist with the NDDoH.

Galbraith says with more people monitoring their symptoms closely these days we may see an uptick in people staying out of the office or school.

