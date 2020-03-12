How COVID-19 spreads, and how to avoid it

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus.

It is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, who are in close contact with one another, which the CDC said is within about 6 feet.

It spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Now, older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease, or diabetes, seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications.

As a reminder, if you are not sick, you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick and they aren’t able to wear a mask.

The CDC said facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.

If you think you have been exposed, and you develop a fever and symptoms such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately.

If you have an appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have the virus and this will help them take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.