Governor Burgum in his daily press conference on April 17 said 9 of the state’s 218 long term care facilities have had at least one positive case of a staff member or resident.

There has been one outbreak in a nursing home, that’s in Fargo at Eventide. There are 13 individuals from the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Burgum says the rapid response team has worked with the nursing care facility.