Mandan Band Puts on Concert For Neighbors

A local band came together to put on a concert for their neighbors.

Brianna Helbing and the outsiders are used to playing in bars, restaurants– and the North dakota country music festival out in New Salem, but they decided to do something a little different. An outdoor quarantine concert.

As a way to practice social distancing and keep people entertained at the same time, the band set up in Helbing’s drive way as neighbors enjoyed the sounds of a variety of music.

“I love the feeling of getting to just bring joy to people with music. It’s like nusic brings joy to myself and it’s one of the best things on earth I truly believe. And it’s just super cool getting to see everyone come together in a way that it’s still self during a time like this and just seen the smiles on people’s faces. It puts a smile on my face,” shares Helbing.

Hebling also performed last week in a similar setting with a band out in Fargo.