Mayor at North Dakota’s largest city wants ‘dramatic’ steps

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The mayor of North Dakota’s largest city says he would like to see a statewide mask mandate.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has been largely supportive of the approach to the pandemic taken by Gov. Doug Burgum, who has left much of the policymaking up to local leaders.

But Mahoney says it would be difficult to enforce a mask mandate in Fargo if neighboring communities don’t follow suit and he cast the deciding vote against it at the last city commission meeting.

He says “something dramatic” needs to be done in Fargo because positivity rates have been as high as 25% at some testing sites in the city and hospital capacity has dwindled down to critical levels.

