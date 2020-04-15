N.D. finalizes hospital surge plan

Governor Burgum said the task at hand has always been, how do we save lives?

He said the answer is by having the capacity and the highest level of care for those who need it.



“It is our responsibility in government to prepare for worst care scenarios, and in that regard, our state is prepared,” said Burgum. “So we’ve been preparing for the worst, but we’re executing along with all of you for the best.”



Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller explained the three-tier surge plan at the Governor’s daily briefing on Tuesday.



Tier 1 consists of existing hospital capacity, using current staff, supplies, and equipment.

Tier 2A is when hospitals would increase their bed capacity and stretch staff through scheduling, with a surge of equipment from the state medical cache, as it’s requested.

Tier 2B is when hospitals further increase capacity with a surge of equipment, supplies, and staff from the state. This includes volunteers and reserve medical personnel.



Tier 3 would bring the total number of beds from the current 2,098 to more than 7,500 — and this involves setting up what’s called minimal care facilities.



Minimal care facilities are not hospitals. They would be used only for COVID patients who require hospitalization.

“We don’t ever expect to use the Tier 3 level of this plan, but we are well prepared,” Miller said. “Rest assured that we are doing everything we can in collaboration with the hospitals and the health systems in our state to work within that Tier 2B scenario.”



Burgum said the state is currently using less than one percent of beds — so North Dakota is still in the very early stages of Tier 1.



Click here for more information on the response plan.