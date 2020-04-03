N.D. Supreme Court suspends eviction-related court proceedings during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus
People renting homes and struggling to pay rent in North Dakota will not be evicted during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to an order from the North Dakota Supreme Court.

During the state’s daily press briefing on the COVID-19 crisis, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen explained that residential eviction proceedings have been suspended, effectively putting a freeze on the eviction process in North Dakota.

“We think it’s an appropriate reaction,” Jensen said.

Jensen noted that property managers and landlords will still be allowed to give notice to renters of their intent to evict – but the courts will not hold eviction proceedings until further notice. “Until the court removes the suspension of residential evictions, the actual removal of a tenant from a piece of property can’t occur,” Jensen explained.

The order went into effect on March 26th, 2020.

