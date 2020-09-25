ND Interim Health Officer rescinds amended quarantine order, one day later

Coronavirus
An order that expanded an existing COVID-19 quarantine order to all close contacts, as opposed to just household contacts, was rescinded Thursday, after being put in place the day before.

The original and amended order would have applied a Class B misdemeanor to those who refuse to quarantine. The state had not applied the provision since ordering it back in April.

In a statement, Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani said in part “While this order is being rescinded, we continue to stress the importance of quarantining and isolation to bend the curve back in the right direction in North Dakota. Whenever possible, all close contacts of individuals infected with COVID-19 should avoid contact with others for 14 days past the last day they were in contact with the person who tested positive.”

The Department of Health added that “the intent of the order was to align with CDC guidelines, emphasize the urgent need for those exposed to positive individuals to avoid potentially spreading the disease to others, and encourage local officials to work together on the best strategies to combat COVID-19.”

