New Care19 app to help track your location

A free app can help slow the spread of COVID-19 according to Governor Burgum. At his daily press conference, Gov. Burgum announced a partnership between the Department of Health and ProudCrowd to create the Care19 app which will be available in the Apple app store. They say an android version is not currently available but could happen soon.

The goal of the app is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. It will help the NDDoH efficiently and effectively identify individuals who may have had contact with people who have tested positive.

Individuals will get a random ID number and the app then anonymously caches the indivudal’s locations throughout the day. Individuals are then encouraged to categorize their movement into different groups such as work or grocery.

The app will only store the location of any place a person visits for 10 minutes or more, and the ID number of each indivdual contains no personal information besides location data.

If the indivudal tests positive for COVID-19 they then be asked to consent providing their information to the NDDoH to help with contact tracing and forecasting the progression of the virus.

“This is an opportunity for North Dakotans to be leaders in the worldwide response to COVID-19,” said Burgum. “Our goal is for at least 50,000 North Dakotans to download the app. The more people who participate, the more helpful the data will be. The aggregated information this app is gathering can save lives. Embracing this technology is one more way we can show that we’re all in this together.”

About 250 people have been helped track COVID-19 in the state, and a press release says this will help the state in the time-consuming process.

The Department of Health believes the app will help give them more accurate data on how COVID-19 is spreading.

The first roll-out of the app is now available at the Apple App store and coming soon for Android users.