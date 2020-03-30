Pandemic Affects Rental Companies, Tenants

FARGO, N.D.– The coronavirus is now impacting where people live.

Epic Management has been forced to make changes to the ways they run things at their apartment complexes in the region.

They’ve shut down gyms and community areas.

With many tenants moving out in May, they’re starting to show apartments by pictures and video, because some don’t feel comfortable coming by in-person. And, they’re only showing ones that are empty. They won’t show any that are occupied.

The office has been closed to the public, and any maintenance requests will be postponed unless it’s an emergency.

A spokesperson for the company tells us these measures are for the safety of their tenants.

“Right now we’re just really having that open communication with our tenants and just trying to work with them and kind of whatever they need whatever we can do, as you know this is a challenging time for everyone, we’re just hoping to ease the stress,” added Mckenzy Olson with Epic Management.