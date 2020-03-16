Breaking News
Governor announces K-12 closures for 5 days in North Dakota
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

President Trump says, “You Don’t Have to Buy So Much”

Coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

President Trump met with the Coronavirus Task Force Sunday, two days after he declared a national emergency due to the outbreak in the United States.

He praised the fact the Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate to near zero, a drastic move not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

He also asked that Americans stop cleaning off store shelves.

“You don’t have to buy so much, take it easy, just relax. People are going in and they’re buying more, they — I remember, I guess during the conversation Doug of Walmart said that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas. Relax. You’re doing great, it all will pass,” the President added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

TSA More Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "TSA More Sanitizer"

Amateur Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amateur Hockey"

Trump - "Stop Buying"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump - "Stop Buying""

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday CDC on Gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday CDC on Gatherings"

ND School Presser

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND School Presser"

Robert one Minute 3-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one Minute 3-15"

CHI Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Policy"

Hostfest Suspending Tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest Suspending Tickets"

Starbucks To-Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks To-Go"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge