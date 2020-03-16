President Trump says, “You Don’t Have to Buy So Much”

President Trump met with the Coronavirus Task Force Sunday, two days after he declared a national emergency due to the outbreak in the United States.

He praised the fact the Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate to near zero, a drastic move not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

He also asked that Americans stop cleaning off store shelves.

“You don’t have to buy so much, take it easy, just relax. People are going in and they’re buying more, they — I remember, I guess during the conversation Doug of Walmart said that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas. Relax. You’re doing great, it all will pass,” the President added.