Record COVID-19 hospitalizations jump by 14 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus continue to hit new highs in North Dakota with the addition of 14 more patients in the last day.

State health officials reported Monday there are 254 people currently being treated in medical facilities.

As of Sunday, there were 11 staffed intensive care beds and 203 staff inpatient beds available statewide.

The state confirmed 1,160 new virus cases since Sunday, lifting the total to nearly 55,500 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reported 2,182 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita.