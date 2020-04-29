Resources Being Provided to Parents Via Facebook

Coronavirus
West Dakota Parent and Family Resource Center has had to cancel their weekly parenting classes due to COVID-19.

But they found another route to keep providing their services to members across southwest North Dakota.

The center hosts a number of classes giving parents the tools they need to help them in their day to day lives when it comes to their kids.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, they have had to put all that on pause. That’s when Stacy Kilwein and Deb Theurer came up with the idea of doing at least two Facebook lives a week.

This way they stay connected with parents and continue to provide them with the much-needed information.

“Since we started doing those, parents are calling even more. They’re reaching out to us even more. So it’s been great. They are reminded that we’re here when they need us,” says Kilwein.

The ladies are also starting a new program next week called Parent Empower Hour giving parents who need more one on one time a chance to speak with them through Zoom.

