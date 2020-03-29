Sanford Takes Extra Precaution After a Nurse Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FARGO, N.D.– We have new information on a story we brought you Friday night.

A Sanford nurse practitioner who came in contact with patients at Eventide in Moorhead, Minnesota tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Now, the hospital is being extra careful when it comes to caring for people at nursing homes.

The Sanford employee, who still isn’t identified, first started to show symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday. That was the same day they visited patients at the Moorhead Eventide.

WDAY News learned from Eventide that the employee came in contact with 7 residents and 3 staff members during their visit. So far, none of them have tested positive.

This led to Sanford stopping all in-person visits to Eventide, and switching to video instead.

Sanford’s Chief Medical Officer Doug Griffin says the hospital won’t change testing methods for healthcare workers right now, and they’ll only test if they show symptoms.

“We make sure our healthcare providers and all of our employees report any concern of symptoms. We’ll have a very low threshold of testing any healthcare provider,” Griffin added.

He says the nurse practitioner didn’t visit the Moorhead Eventide anytime before Monday and no patients or staff at the hospital itself were affected.