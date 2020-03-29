Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Scammers Take Advantage of the Jobless

Coronavirus

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– The coronavirus outbreak is giving some scammers an opportunity to target the vulnerable.

With the stimulus package signed into law in Washington, the Better Business Bureau says to be on the lookout. They anticipate scammers will take advantage of those who lost jobs and money, and will try to send you messages related to that, to try to get personal information or money out of you.

The BBB tells us, there’s already a scam for face masks, that people can buy– but they’ll never arrive.

During this trying time, they tell us now is a time to be suspicious of unknown calls and messages more than ever.

“Government agencies will not ask for your personal information over those communication emails, messages, text messages, they don’t need your social security number, they don’t need banking or routing numbers…” shared Bao Vang, the Communications Director for North Dakota and Minnesota.

If you are targeted for a scam, you can go bbb.org/scamtracker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Price Gauging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gauging"

N95 Local Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "N95 Local Need"

Robert one minute 3-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one minute 3-28"

Yoga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga"

Jaxon Duttenhefer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaxon Duttenhefer"

Mr. Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Basketball"

2 New Exec Orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 New Exec Orders"

Music at CHI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music at CHI"

Pebble Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pebble Creek"

Telemedicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemedicine"

Telehealth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telehealth"

Overpayment Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overpayment Scam"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face Masks"

Rent Paid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent Paid"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"

Protecting Homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Homeless"

Calls Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls Down"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge