Scammers Take Advantage of the Jobless

FARGO, N.D.– The coronavirus outbreak is giving some scammers an opportunity to target the vulnerable.

With the stimulus package signed into law in Washington, the Better Business Bureau says to be on the lookout. They anticipate scammers will take advantage of those who lost jobs and money, and will try to send you messages related to that, to try to get personal information or money out of you.

The BBB tells us, there’s already a scam for face masks, that people can buy– but they’ll never arrive.

During this trying time, they tell us now is a time to be suspicious of unknown calls and messages more than ever.

“Government agencies will not ask for your personal information over those communication emails, messages, text messages, they don’t need your social security number, they don’t need banking or routing numbers…” shared Bao Vang, the Communications Director for North Dakota and Minnesota.

If you are targeted for a scam, you can go bbb.org/scamtracker.