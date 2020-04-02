Sen. Kevin Cramer Joins Good Day Dakota to discuss COVID-19 in N.D.

President Trump delivered a sobering COVID-19 assessment on Tuesday, warning that the country is in for a “very painful two weeks” and that the number of deaths in America could surge as high as 240,000.

If the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in North Dakota, will the state see a declared lock down?

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer says that with Governor Burgum’s leadership and background in data analytics, added with North Dakotans inherent ability to practice good common sense, he does not see the need for lock down at this time. However, Cramer noted that if things get much worse the Governor could decide to declare a lock down.

President Trump has granted the governor’s request for a major presidential disaster declaration to make federal assistance available to support North Dakota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cramer says this will help North Dakota expand our response efforts and protect public health as the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolves. Cramer also explains it makes federal resources more readily available by skipping the longer bureaucratic process of applying for one federal grant at a time.

Cramer’s main message to North Dakotans is to know that the state is not exempt from the ravaging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. What we are all seeing unfold in cities like New York City can happen here in North Dakota. Cramer urges North Dakotans to continue to practice personal responsibility, keep good hygiene, and continue social-distancing to beat back the virus.

Cramer ended the interview on Thursday morning by saying, “Know that we have a God that loves us and he’s in control, so put your faith in him.”