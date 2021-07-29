Spike in COVID cases across the state raises concerns for Department of Health

North Dakota is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, as the state now sits at 402.

The state Department of Health says this is raising some concerns.

There’s also been an increase in cases of the Delta variant, going from 25 last week to 33 this week.

After investigating, the department is finding the spread of cases coming from camps, household contacts and other close gatherings.

While there are no mandates, the department has added the CDC COVID Data Tracker to its COVID Dashboard in order to help people stay more informed.

The department adds that the same pattern happened this same time last year and wants to get it under control before it gets out of hand.

“What we don’t want to do is get into a position where we were last fall where our healthcare systems were being taxed. Patients were having to be sent elsewhere to find a hospital bed,” explained Kirby Kruger, the Section Chief for Disease Control at the NDDOH.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker map, now on the DoH’s dashboard, six North Dakota counties fall under the high category.

You can access both trackers at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases.