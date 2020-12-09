State Health Officer Dirk Wilke extends mask mandate to Jan. 18

Gov. Doug Burgum announced at his Wednesday press briefing that interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke is extending the statewide mask mandate until Jan. 18, 2021.

The amended order still includes exceptions for children under age 5, people with a medical or mental health condition or disability that makes it unreasonable to wear a mask and religious services.

Wilke said the decision came as COVID-19 numbers in North Dakota continue to improve after the mask mandate was announced.

Burgum also extended to Jan. 8 at 8 a.m. his executive order limiting all bars, restaurants and foodservice establishments to 50 percent of their licensed seated capacity, not to exceed 150 patrons, and closed to in-person service between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

He also said the four-week pause on high school winter sports competitions and other extracurricular K-12 school activities, as well as association, community and club sports, will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.