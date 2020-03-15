State Hospital Closed to Visitors for 30 Days

The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown is the latest to announce visitor restrictions, following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A press release from the hospital says they will not allow visitors for the next 30 days.

The hospital said it will assess the risk to patients and staff for coronavirus transmission and re-evaluate their policy again on April 11th.

Items for patients can be dropped off at the main entrance of the LaHaug building. Patients can continue to communicate with friends and family by phone, computers or other electronic devices.

The hospital says its goal is to limit transmission.

To date, North Dakota has had one individual test positive for COVID-19, but the case did not involve community transmission.